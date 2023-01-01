Chili in Pullman
Pullman restaurants that serve chili
More about South Fork Public house - 1680 S Grand
South Fork Public house - 1680 S Grand
1680 S Grand, Pullman
|Lentil Chili Cup
|$7.00
|Lentil Chili Bowl
|$9.00
More about Paradise Creek Brewery
Paradise Creek Brewery
245 SE Paradise St., Pullman
|Vegetarian Chili
|$6.00
Our Palouse Lentil Chili is made without any meat. Served with jalapeno cornbread and cougar gold cheese on top.
|Palouse Lentil Chili
|$6.00
local lentils and kidney beans in a smoky tomato sauce with smoked chopped brisket and topped with shredded cougar gold cheese.
|Vegan Chili
|$6.00
Our Palouse Lentil Chili is made without any animal products, no cheese on top, and two slices of bread.