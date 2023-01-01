Tacos in Pullman
Pullman restaurants that serve tacos
More about South Fork Public house - 1680 S Grand
South Fork Public house - 1680 S Grand
1680 S Grand, Pullman
|Tacos Steak
|$16.00
|Tacos Pulled Pork
|$14.00
|Tacos Fish
|$14.00
More about Zeppoz - 780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard
Zeppoz - 780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard
780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard, Pullman
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and Cheddar Jack cheese tossed in Southwest dressing and topped with your choice of protein. Served on a bed of corn tortilla chips with sides of sour cream and salsa.