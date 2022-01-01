Go
Pulp + Sprout

Juice Bar and Vegan Cafe

233 S. Liberty Street

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Vegan, gluten free chocolate chip cookies made with local French Broad Chocolate chips
Chickpea Caesar Sandwich$10.50
Chickpea salad, cucumber, radishes, local greens, sprouts, soy-free veganaise on locally made heirloom wheat bread
Mushroom Banh Mi$13.50
Seared mushroom mix, hummus, pickled veggies, sriracha aioli, sesame cabbage slaw, fresh cilantro on a sourdough baguette
Wellness Salad$10.50
Lacinato and curly kale, cucumber, radish, carrot, apple, fresh herbs, spiced crunchy chickpeas, lemon dill dressing
Magnum$10.50
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Dates, Hemp Protein, Maca, Cacao, Vitamineral Greens, Oat Milk
Clean Green$10.25
Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Lemon, Parsley
Avo Toasty$10.50
Smashed avocado, cashew ricotta, topped with tomato, cucumber, radish, pickled onion, fresh herbs, and sprouts
A.L.T.$12.00
Avocado, local lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil pesto, soy-free veganaise.
Acai Bowl$11.50
acai, blueberry, banana, mango, oat milk puree topped with house made granola, goji, mulberries, fresh fruit, matcha, super-food cashew pudding
Up-Beet Sandwich$10.50
Roasted beets, cucumber, avocado, local greens, cashew ricotta, sprouts, pesto, soy-free veganaise on local heirloom wheat bread
Location

Asheville NC

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
