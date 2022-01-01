Go
Pulse Cafe

100% Plant-Based Goodness.

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

270 Russell St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1533 reviews)

Popular Items

Wood Fired Garlic Knots$4.00
Garnished w/ garlic butter and parsley
Pulse House Salad
Local baby greens, carrotts, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onions, microgreens served w/ Miso Lime Dressing - GF, SFO, NF
Pulse Burger$16.00
Black bean grain patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, aioli, violife sliced cheese, caramelized onions, on a artisan bun - NF, SF, GFO
Grilled "Chicken" Burrito$13.50
Marinated soy-chicken, brown rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, lime crema, guacamole, cheese, wrapped in a wheat tortilla, with chips and a small side salad - NFO, GFO (Brown rice bowl)
Southern Comfort Bowl$16.00
Apricot BBQ glazed tofu, cashew mac 'n cheese, braised organic collard greens, stewed black-eyed beans, marinated red cabbage.
Mac N Cheese$12.00
Made w/ cashew cheese sauce, topped w/ herbed bread crumbs - GFO
All-American Burger$16.00
Plant-Based patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island spread, on a artisan bun- NF, GFO
Vida Bowl$16.00
Steamed broccoli, chickpeas, kale, red cabbage, spiralized carrot, red pepper, grilled tofu, on a bed of quinoa OR brown rice, topped with black sesame seeds and served w/ golden tahini sauce - GF, NF
Pulse Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, pulse croutons, parmesan cheese and smoked tofu - GFO
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

270 Russell St

Hadley MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
