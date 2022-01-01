Pump Haus Pub & Grill
Great food, service and atmosphere. Come enjoy one of our amazing burgers, wraps or salads and so much more. Great selection of beer on tap too!
WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
311 Main St • $$
311 Main St
Cedar Falls IA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
