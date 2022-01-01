Go
Pump House Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

8320 N Hwy 97 • $$

Avg 4 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Whiskey BBQ Burger$16.95
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onion straws top this burger made with our house-made whiskey BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle on a toasted corn-dusted bun.
Kid's Redneck Benedicts$8.95
2 mini burgers served with fries
Chicken Strips$14.95
With fries.
Caesar Salad$12.95
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our special caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
French Dip$16.95
Sliced prime rib topped with Swiss on a hoagie bun, served with au jus.
Flank Round-Up$28.95
Mashed potatoes with tender, sliced marinated flank steak and portabella marsala sauce. Served with asparagus and topped with an onion ring.
Side veggies$8.00
O'Neil Burger$16.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and avocado with lettuce, tomato and onion on a corn-dusted bun.
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.95
2 chicken strips served with fries
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8320 N Hwy 97

Terrebonne OR

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
