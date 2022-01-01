Go
Pumpernickel + Rye

Pumpernickel + Rye is a down-to-earth, homegrown market and new school deli with a modern vibe where our goal is to fulfill your body + soul cravings. As sisters and the best of friends, for us deli means family – and we invite you to our table for a nosh! Indulge yourself in the flavors that inspired our love for deli creations, as well as some elevated culinary finds from our travels around the world.

SANDWICHES

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A • $$

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel + Schmear$4.00
Egg + Cheese + Avocado$10.00
Latke Browns$4.00
served with side of house tomato jam.
Latté
Cold Brew(iced Coffee)
Egg + Cheese + Bacon$10.00
Egg + Cheese + Turkey Sausage$9.50
(t. sausage is not GF)
Egg + Cheese$8.00
The Lox Smith$14.00
House cured lox, chive cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion, caper berries, plain bagel.
Don't Worry, Brie Happy!$13.50
House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!
Location

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A

Frederick MD

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
