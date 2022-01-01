Playland
WOOD-FIRED PIZZA INSIDE OF THE HISTORIC MAVERICK BUILDING
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN SA ON HOUSTON ST. PLAYLAND IS A FULL SERVICE, 100% WOOD-FIRED PIZZERIA BY CHEF STEFAN BOWERS. THE MASSIVE TWO-TON OVEN TAKES CENTER-STAGE AS CRUNCHY, NATURALLY LEAVENED PIZZAS EMERGE FROM ITS 700° MOUTH. APPETIZERS SUCH AS ORGANIC FRESH SALADS, PASTA DISHES, CHICKEN WINGS, FIRE-ROASTED VEGETABLE DISHES & SCRATCH DESSERTS ROUND OUT THE MENU. WE’RE A FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT WITH TWO FULL-BARS OFFERING SIGNATURE COCKTAILS, FROZEN MARGARITAS, CRAFT-BEER ON TAP AND MORE. PLAYLAND IS AN INDEPENDENT, LOCALLY OWNED BUSINESS IN A CONTEMPORARY SETTING, PROVIDING AN AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCE OF THE “REAL ALAMO CITY.”
RESERVATIONS CAN BE MADE ON RESY AND TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY ARE AVAILABLE VIA DOORDASH OR TOASTTAB.
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX
Location
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
