Go
Toast

Playland

WOOD-FIRED PIZZA INSIDE OF THE HISTORIC MAVERICK BUILDING
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN SA ON HOUSTON ST. PLAYLAND IS A FULL SERVICE, 100% WOOD-FIRED PIZZERIA BY CHEF STEFAN BOWERS. THE MASSIVE TWO-TON OVEN TAKES CENTER-STAGE AS CRUNCHY, NATURALLY LEAVENED PIZZAS EMERGE FROM ITS 700° MOUTH. APPETIZERS SUCH AS ORGANIC FRESH SALADS, PASTA DISHES, CHICKEN WINGS, FIRE-ROASTED VEGETABLE DISHES & SCRATCH DESSERTS ROUND OUT THE MENU. WE’RE A FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT WITH TWO FULL-BARS OFFERING SIGNATURE COCKTAILS, FROZEN MARGARITAS, CRAFT-BEER ON TAP AND MORE. PLAYLAND IS AN INDEPENDENT, LOCALLY OWNED BUSINESS IN A CONTEMPORARY SETTING, PROVIDING AN AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCE OF THE “REAL ALAMO CITY.”
RESERVATIONS CAN BE MADE ON RESY AND TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY ARE AVAILABLE VIA DOORDASH OR TOASTTAB.

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 x 3$19.00
Calabrese Cream Sauce, Fresh & Semi-Dry Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Coppa, Italian Sausage, Honey Drizzle
Pizza Pie$14.00
semi dried mozzarella, red sauce, pecorino, oregano
Wings$12.00
14" Pizza Pie$13.00
(Available After 11am) Fresh Mozz, Semi-Dry Mozz, Red Sauce, Pecorino
Ranch$1.00
9" Pizza Pie$11.00
Fresh Mozz, Semi-Dry Mozz, Red Sauce, Pecorino
Ceasar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Ceasar Salad$9.00
Chilled Romaine, Anchovies, Soft Egg, Sourdough Croutons, Parmesan
Ranch$1.00
See full menu

Location

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX

San Antonio TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hugman's Oasis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maverick Texas Brasserie

No reviews yet

Maverick awakens and rewards all of its guests’ senses with friendly hospitality.
It’s both an everyday neighborhood hangout and a food-lover’s destination for special occasions. Where regulars will want to linger all day eating from small or large plates as they make memories over the open fire.
It is a generous and friendly gathering place for locals and travelers alike. The food and drink menus are broad yet refined in the simplest way that will have something for everyone. As a Texas brasserie, Maverick features a menu that is classically prepared and uses Texas ingredients when possible — most of the fare is cooked over a live wood fire.

Lone Star Cafe

No reviews yet

Lone Star Cafe has proudly served tourists and locals alike since 1981. Whether you are in the mood for a tender, delicious, flame broiled steak or a juicy hamburger, Lone Star Cafe is the place to be. Located on the street level in the heart of the Riverwalk, our balcony seats provide beautiful scenic views of the Riverwalk.

245 E Commerce

No reviews yet

Freshest and best pizza on the Riverwalk. We have wings, salads, and pastas as well.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston