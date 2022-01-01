Go
Pumphouse image

Pumphouse

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

112 Reviews

$$

825 E 2nd St N

Wichita, KS 67202

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

825 E 2nd St N, Wichita KS 67202

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Temple Live

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B & C Barbeque Pub& Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Station 8 BBQ

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked BBQ and homemade sides!
Made Fresh Daily!

Lotus Leaf Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pumphouse

orange star3.1 • 112 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston