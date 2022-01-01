Go
Punch Buggy Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy our craft beer or takeout some fresh cans!

1445 N. American St.

Popular Items

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese - Pepper Jack, Cream Cheese, Cheddar, American & Fritos on local Wildflower bread & side of local Fishtown Pickle Project pickle$6.00
4 pack of 16oz cans of Beetle Juice Hazy IPA - Simcoe, Citra & Cascade Hops - 6.3%$18.00
64oz Growler Fill - Ice Bear DIPA - 8.4%$16.00
64oz Growler Fill - IRA Irish Red Ale Red Ale - 5%$16.00
Classic Grilled Cheese - Cheddar & American on local Wildflower bread & side of local Fishtown Pickle Project pickle$6.00
Glass Growler 32 oz branded$10.00
Classic Grilled Cheese with Pickle$6.00
4 pack of 12oz bottles of Beetle Juice Hazy IPA$14.00
4 pack of 16oz cans of Beetle Juice Hazy IPA - Simcoe, Citra & Cascade Hops - 6.3%$18.00

Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

