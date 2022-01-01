Go
At Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream, we are a family owned and operated restaurant established in 1998. We are committed to satisfying our customers with great food and excellent service. We offer a wide variety of delicious dishes for Lunch and Dinner, with everything homemade; from sauces to pizza dough, to cakes and pies.
Enjoy your meal in our main dining room, on our deck, or in our game room filled with games for all ages! Whatever you're in the mood for, you can find it here! If you're in a rush, call your order in and we'll be sure to have it ready for you.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1824 Princess Anne Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Meat Lover$20.99
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.
16" Cheese$16.49
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
1 lb. Wings$11.99
Fried breaded chicken wings served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.
12" Cheese$12.49
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12 Garlic Knots$8.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
Side of Ranch$0.40
Pepperoni Roll Ups$10.99
Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.
6 Garlic Knots$5.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
12" Pungo$16.99
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.
16" Pungo Supreme$20.49
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1824 Princess Anne Rd

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
