Punjab Cafe
A family run establishment since 2000, Punjab Cafe has been the premiere dining destination on the South Shore for those seeking the exemplary Indian Cuisine.
Dining at Punjab Cafe is a step into our own kitchen as family and friends, with service that is friendly and familiar. Whether you go with a fan favorite like Chicken Tikka Masala or more adventuresome with a Goat Rogan Josh and Bhindi Masala- you can be assured that it is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients at the hand of a passionate chef. Come and see what everyone is talking about!
653 Southern Artery • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
653 Southern Artery
Quincy MA
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bravo Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy great traditional Italian and Sicilian pizza
Pearl & Lime
a good spot to load up on tacos after a long day. Or have a crisp margarita made with fresh, hand-squeezed lime juice. Or a cold beer. Or a shot of something you’ve never heard of.
a great place for celebrating: an anniversary, the weekend, Chuck Norris’s birthday.
the neighborhood joint for when you don’t feel like doing dishes and you need to treat yourself. It’s your home away from home, and it’s your quick, convenient getaway.
But mostly, Pearl and Lime is the place where all of our favorite people come together.
Idle Hour
Parked on Quincy’s Hancock Street, Idle Hour offers a funky take on everything from the bar’s imaginative cocktails to its perplexing character, in both dishes and decor. The menu is composed of new-age globally inspired flavors catering to the senses.
The atmosphere is a comfortable, nostalgic vibe, with warm brick walls, a hand-crafted teak bar, coupled with textures and patterns to wrap it all up. Gather a group of friends to sit on our long communal table, or share a more low-key experience with our smaller tables.
Tokenfire
Come in and enjoy!