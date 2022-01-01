Go
Punjab Cafe

A family run establishment since 2000, Punjab Cafe has been the premiere dining destination on the South Shore for those seeking the exemplary Indian Cuisine.
Dining at Punjab Cafe is a step into our own kitchen as family and friends, with service that is friendly and familiar. Whether you go with a fan favorite like Chicken Tikka Masala or more adventuresome with a Goat Rogan Josh and Bhindi Masala- you can be assured that it is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients at the hand of a passionate chef. Come and see what everyone is talking about!

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)$6.00
Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.
Vegetable Pakoras (5 pc)$7.00
Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower
Masala$14.00
Fan Favorite! A thick creamy tomato coriander cream sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and spices
Korma$14.00
A decadently creamy curry cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and a cashew puree. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro
Saag$14.00
Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices
Garlic Naan$4.00
Topped with garlic and cilantro.
Naan$3.00
Unleavened white bread cooked in a tandoori oven.
Mango Lassi$4.00
Curry$14.00
A classic punjabi gravy, with ginger, garlic fresh herbs and spices
Baby Samosas (4 pc)$6.00
Four bite-sized treats with potatoes, green peas and a special garam masala spice blend.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

653 Southern Artery

Quincy MA

Sunday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Monday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Friday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Nearby restaurants

Bravo Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great traditional Italian and Sicilian pizza

Pearl & Lime

No reviews yet

a good spot to load up on tacos after a long day. Or have a crisp margarita made with fresh, hand-squeezed lime juice. Or a cold beer. Or a shot of something you’ve never heard of.
a great place for celebrating: an anniversary, the weekend, Chuck Norris’s birthday.
the neighborhood joint for when you don’t feel like doing dishes and you need to treat yourself. It’s your home away from home, and it’s your quick, convenient getaway.
But mostly, Pearl and Lime is the place where all of our favorite people come together.

Idle Hour

No reviews yet

Parked on Quincy’s Hancock Street, Idle Hour offers a funky take on everything from the bar’s imaginative cocktails to its perplexing character, in both dishes and decor. The menu is composed of new-age globally inspired flavors catering to the senses.
The atmosphere is a comfortable, nostalgic vibe, with warm brick walls, a hand-crafted teak bar, coupled with textures and patterns to wrap it all up. Gather a group of friends to sit on our long communal table, or share a more low-key experience with our smaller tables.

Tokenfire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

