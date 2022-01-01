Go
Punjab Sweets

Open 1 - 8 PM, Tuesday - Sunday.
Closed Monday.

23617 104th Ave SE • $$

Avg 3.6 (766 reviews)

Popular Items

Aloo Tikki$8.99
4 potato patties filled with herbs and spices, fried until crispy and golden brown. Served with red tamarind chutney and green chutney.
Tawa Roti$12.99
Fresh, handmade Indian flatbreads made on a griddle. 5 rotis included (limited quantities available).
Mixed Sweets - Your Choice$17.99
Assorted handcrafted sweets selected by you. We may make substitutions if item not available. Gift box shown.
Samosas$12.99
5 pieces of samosas, served with green chutney.
Samosa Chaat$10.49
A chaat consisting of two samosas, chick peas, yogurt, green and tamarind chutney, topped with onions and tomatoes.
Jalebi$10.99
Bright orange fried sugary treats. About 6-12 pc per lb, depending on item size.
Saag with Maki Roti$19.99
Classic Punjabi dish of curried spinach and mustard greens blended to a smooth seasoned paste. Served with two maki (corn) rotis, homemade yogurt, and carrot pickles.
Channa Bhatoora$15.75
12 oz bowl of channa, served with 2 poori, fresh homemade yogurt, and carrot pickles.
Motichoor Ladoo$10.50
Motichoor ladoos. 9 in a pound.
Matri$10.99
A crispy and savory snack, perfectly paired with a cup of chai!
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

23617 104th Ave SE

Kent WA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
