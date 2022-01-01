PUNJAB
Come in and enjoy!
485 Mass ave
Popular Items
Location
485 Mass ave
Arlington MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana, located in lively Arlington center, combines the simplicity of authentic family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring diners unparalleled, delectable Mexican cuisine.
With a focus on fusing authentic Mexican flavors and classic sauces with local produce, meats and seafood, we are committed to building each dish from scratch to create a delicious, healthy fare for our customers.
The bar boasts mouthwatering drinks such as margaritas, mojitos and classic tequila cocktails infused with fresh fruit.
Our deserts include flan, tres leches and warm chocolate tamales with a scoop of Mexican vanilla ice cream.
Join us and try some of this delicious Mexican food and drink we have created for you.
La Victoria Taqueria
La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food.
You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria.
¡Buen Provecho!
Thai Moon
At Thai Moon, we take pride in being neighborhood restaurant. Serving our customers in Arlington and nearby over 16 years, Thai Moon opens 6 days a week for dining, pickup, catering and delivery. We offer over 195 menus of Thai Cuisine and Thai Fusion dishes. We have the largest choices of appetizers including Fresh Rolls, Siam Rolls, Curry Puffs, Golden Bags, and Soups. Our popular dishes are Pad Thai, Noodle Kee Mao, Choo Chee Salmon, Duck Peanuts Sauce and much more. We are happy to accommodate customers on special diets including gluten free, vegetarian, and allergy requests so that everyone in the family can enjoy nice Thai Food together at Thai Moon.
Tryst NE
tryst (trist) n.
1. An agreement to meet at a certain time or place
2. A meeting or meeting place that has been agreed upon;
3. To us, a love affair with food and wine