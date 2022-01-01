Go
Punta Cabras

930 broadway

Popular Items

Taco De Guisado De Res (A La Carte)$5.00
braised short rib, onion, cilantro, scallion, tomato, handmade tortilla
Coliflor Tostada$6.50
cashew cream, avocado, scallion, red onion, cucumber, cilantro (AVAILABLE V)
Camaron Tostada$8.00
poached shrimp, cashew cream, avocado, scallion, red onion, cucumber, cilantro
Taco De Pescado (A La Carte)$5.00
tempura-fried fish, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
Taco De Callo (A La Carte)$5.50
tempura-fried scallop, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
Guac & Chips$6.00
Taco De Camaron (A La Carte)$5.50
tempura-fried shrimp, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
Tofu Taco$4.50
tempura-fried tofu, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
Taco De Pollo A La Tinga (A La Carte)$4.50
braised chicken, onion, cilantro, scallion, tomato, housemade crema, handmade tortilla
Chips$1.50
Location

Santa Monica CA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
