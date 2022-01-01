Punta Gorda bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Punta Gorda
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1105 Taylor Street Unit I, Punta Gorda
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about Celtic Ray Public House
Celtic Ray Public House
145 East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda
|Popular items
|Hand Battered Chicken Strips
|$16.00
Chicken strips made with our homemade
seasoned flour mix & dipped in homemade
beer batter. Served with chips, coleslaw &
soda bread.
|Brew Cheese Chips
|$8.00
Aged Bleu Cheese & Aged Cheddar Cheese team up with Jai Alai IPA to bring you Brew Cheese! Served with chips.
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Chicken breast pieces, vegetables &
cider in a mild curry over rice. Served with
garlic Naan bread.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
24901 Sandhill blvd, Punta Gorda
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)