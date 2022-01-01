Punta Gorda bars & lounges you'll love

Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1105 Taylor Street Unit I, Punta Gorda

Avg 3.8 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Celtic Ray Public House image

 

Celtic Ray Public House

145 East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Battered Chicken Strips$16.00
Chicken strips made with our homemade 
seasoned flour mix & dipped in homemade
beer batter. Served with chips, coleslaw & 
soda bread.
Brew Cheese Chips$8.00
Aged Bleu Cheese & Aged Cheddar Cheese team up with Jai Alai IPA to bring you Brew Cheese! Served with chips.
Chicken Curry$16.00
Chicken breast pieces, vegetables &
cider in a mild curry over rice. Served with 
garlic Naan bread.
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

24901 Sandhill blvd, Punta Gorda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
