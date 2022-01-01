Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Punta Gorda

Punta Gorda restaurants
Punta Gorda restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1105 Taylor Street Unit I, Punta Gorda

Avg 3.8 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Boneless Wing Basket image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

24901 Sandhill blvd, Punta Gorda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

