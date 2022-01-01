Steak tacos in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1105 Taylor Street Unit I, Punta Gorda
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
24901 Sandhill blvd, Punta Gorda
