Pura Vida
another day in paradise
1001 Kane Concourse
Location
1001 Kane Concourse
Bay Harbor FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coffee Break
Come in and enjoy! Coffee, deli & bakery! All homemade & fresh products! Open all days of the week!
Meat Bar
Where Friends and Family Get Together
The Fresh Carrot Surfside
100% Natural
Fresh & Healthy Ingredients
Chef 101
Come in and enjoy!