Go
Toast

Pura Vida

We believe health is the main ingredient to happiness so we made it our mission to serve nutrient rich wholesome ingredients that fuel your body and satisfy your hunger cravings.

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

110 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2122 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 Washington Ave

Miami Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rialto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red South Beach

No reviews yet

Vote Best Steakhouse in Miami and Top 10 Steakhouses in the USA, RED South Beach is a known favorite of A-listers and celebrities. Our restaurant offers a sophisticated atmosphere and award-winning wine list, matched with a menu that's unparalleled.
The menu, created by acclaimed Executive Chef Peter Vauthy, combines classic cuisine with the freshest seasonal ingredients, sustainable seafood and the highest quality of Certified Angus Beef Prime Steaks.
A combination of Red’s mouthwatering dishes, exceptional selection of wines, sultry ambiance and top-tiered service, has proven to be a winning formula for the new style steakhouse.

Editor Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Murano Beach Club

No reviews yet

Buon Appetito

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston