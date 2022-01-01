Pura Vida
another day in paradise where health is happiness
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
460 S Rosemary Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
460 S Rosemary Ave
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Regional
Come in and enjoy!
Kapow! Noodle Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Hullabaloo
Come on in and enjoy!
Sloan's Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!