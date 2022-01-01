Go
Pura Vita

Pura Vita is the first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the USA! At Pura Vita we have created a unique dining experience that has the ambiance of a New York City wine bar with a traditional menu reflecting the best of Southern Italy. We pride ourselves on using the best organic, sustainable, clean, plant-based ingredients. Additionally, we have many organic gluten-free options for both pasta and bread, in an effort to make sure all of our guests can enjoy our dishes.
Pura Vita welcomes everyone to come and enjoy our incredible plant-based Italian dishes, biodynamic wines and pleasurable ambiance.

Popular Items

Garlic Parmigiano Potato Wedges$11.00
Roasted garlic cashew aioli, macadamia parmigiano. Gluten free.
Calabrese$23.00
Bucatini, spicy roasted red pepper sauce, shaved parmigiano, micro basil.
Broccoli Rabe$11.00
Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.
Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Bucatini, cashew cream, black pepper, parmigiano
Cesare$16.00
Tuscan kale or romaine lettuce, roasted garbanzo, lemon almond dressing, garlic croutons, macadamia parmigiano
Chocolate Fudge Cake$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
Carbonara$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
Pomodoro$18.00
Spaghetti, tomato, basil, fresh cashew ricotta
Baked Ricotta$12.00
Cashew ricotta, grilled ciabatta
Linguine Di Mare$23.00
Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs
Location

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
