Pura Vita
Pura Vita is the first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the USA! At Pura Vita we have created a unique dining experience that has the ambiance of a New York City wine bar with a traditional menu reflecting the best of Southern Italy. We pride ourselves on using the best organic, sustainable, clean, plant-based ingredients. Additionally, we have many organic gluten-free options for both pasta and bread, in an effort to make sure all of our guests can enjoy our dishes.
Pura Vita welcomes everyone to come and enjoy our incredible plant-based Italian dishes, biodynamic wines and pleasurable ambiance.
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD
Popular Items
Location
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pura Vita Pizzeria
Our artisan dough is made in-house using a traditional Neapolitan technique, fermented and proofed for 48 hours. We use exclusively non-GMO flours and organic DOP San Marzano tomatoes imported from Naples, Italy. All of our produce is local and organic.
Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
Norah
Norah
Hugo's
Delicious stealthy healthy omni-, carni-, vegan & vegetarian cuisine. Sustainable/organic/flexitarian Los Angeles restaurants.