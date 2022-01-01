Pura Vita Pizzeria

Go
Our artisan dough is made in-house using a traditional Neapolitan technique, fermented and proofed for 48 hours. We use exclusively non-GMO flours and organic DOP San Marzano tomatoes imported from Naples, Italy. All of our produce is local and organic.

Popular Items

Bastoncini Di Mozzarella$14.00
House-made cashew mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce
Cesare 2.0$16.00
Little gems, lemon almond dressing, garbanzo, roasted yam, spiced pepitas, macadamia parmigiano
Buffalo Calabrese Cauliflower$16.00
Panko breaded cauliflower, spicy Buffalo Calabrian Chili sauce, roasted garlic cashew cream
San Gennaro$24.00
Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage crumble, fennel, peppers, onions, fennel pollen
*This item cannot be made gluten free - toppings contain gluten
Black Magic$25.00
Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, crimini mushroom, black truffle cream sauce, pesto, micro basil
Americana$22.00
Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, "BE-Hive" pepperoni, green onion
*This item cannot be made gluten free - toppings contain gluten
Animal Lovers Calzone$26.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew ricotta, house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, shaved parmigiano, marinara sauce
*This item cannot be made gluten free - contents contain gluten
Zeppole$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
Margherita$20.00
Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, macadamia parmigiano
Amelia$22.00
Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, roasted garlic cashew cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano
Location

8276 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Pura Vita

No reviews yet

Pura Vita is the first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the USA! At Pura Vita we have created a unique dining experience that has the ambiance of a New York City wine bar with a traditional menu reflecting the best of Southern Italy. We pride ourselves on using the best organic, sustainable, clean, plant-based ingredients. Additionally, we have many organic gluten-free options for both pasta and bread, in an effort to make sure all of our guests can enjoy our dishes.
Pura Vita welcomes everyone to come and enjoy our incredible plant-based Italian dishes, biodynamic wines and pleasurable ambiance.

