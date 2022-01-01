Pura Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
660 E. 5th Suite A
Location
660 E. 5th Suite A
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Iowa Taproom
A beer hall-style setting in downtown Des Moines with 99 taps featuring all Iowa craft brews and a variety of American food favorites. Best sellers include our Pork Tenderloin, Fish Tacos, Morning Farm Burger, and Chicken Fried Chicken.
Beechwood Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Coa Cantina
Des Moines' newest tequila bar. Located in the heart of the East Village.
BellHop
Come in and enjoy!