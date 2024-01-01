Chicken sandwiches in Purcellville
Purcellville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Smokin Willy - 201 N Maple Ave,Ste I
Smokin Willy - 201 N Maple Ave,Ste I
201 N Maple Ave,Ste I, Purcellville
|BBQ chicken sandwich
|$14.49
The Local Cut
The Local Cut
101 Maple Avenue, Purcellville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk battered crispy chicken served on a brioche bun, homemade coleslaw and pickles (choice of buffalo, nashville or pville hot sauce)
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Lightly seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, melted cheddar and chipotle mayo