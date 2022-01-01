Go
Pure Bistro

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

88 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

PURE BURGER$14.00
8oz beef burger with american cheese, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, topped with the PURE sauce
SPICY JACK$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
TURKEY BACON OMELETTE$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
GRILLED SALMON$22.00
with capers & EVOO, served with broccoli & brown rice
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
FRUIT SALAD$6.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
AVOCADO MORNING WRAP$11.00
scrambled eggs, turkey bacon & avocado in a spinach wrap
FRESH CUT FRIES$6.00
LEMON-HERB CHICKEN$20.00
marinated grilled chicken, served with broccoli & brown rice
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

88 5th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
