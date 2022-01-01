Pure Heaven LLC

Wallhouse Coffee Company

We are a family owned coffee roastery and cafe! Wallhouse Coffee Co. roasts coffee locally and make premium ice cream in our shop. Our restaurant has become a favorite location for locals in their day to day lives as well as a vibrant tourist stop as well!

We serve a wide array of barista made drinks, house-made ice cream and a full menu of cafe items. Wallhouse offers a great selection of salads, panini, burrito and our customer favorite Grillatillas. Stop by and check what our unique specials are each month!

