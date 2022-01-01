Go
Pure Joy

Come in and enjoy!!

7761 NW 107th Ave suite 2-07

PAN DE JAMON$25.00
Caesar’s Gyro$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast + Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.
Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)$90.00
JOY Tequenos
Our artisanal handmade tequenos, low sodium cheese, frozen and vacuum sealed packed, ready to take home.
Sea Vibes$20.00
Grilled Salmon + Yucca Puree + Warm Balsamic Salad + Mixed Greens + Capers Dust + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.
Mini almond flour Empanadas
Asado Negro$17.50
Coconut Sugar Braised Chuck Roast + Yucca Puree + Roasted Sweet Plantains + Pico de Gallo.
One Meal Per Day (5 in total)$46.50
HALLACAS$6.50
Deluxe Special$12.99
Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
