Go
Toast

pure juice + kitchen

Your one stop healthy shop 🥕

9410 2nd Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Remmmix$10.00
house-made almond mylk, banana, kale, spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, moringa, matcha, maca, local raw honey
*contains caffeine
*made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Drip Coffee
Harry+Beans single origin Guatemala
*organic + locally roasted in Oceanview, NJ*
Morning Buzz$10.00
house-made cold brew coffee, house-made almond mylk, banana, GF oats, almond butter, dates
*made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Strawberry Fields$9.50
house-made almond mylk, strawberry, banana, local raw honey, chia seeds
*made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Latte
espresso + steamed milk with a thin layer of foam
Liquid Gold$5.50
pineapple, ginger, turmeric, lemon, local raw honey, cayenne
*made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*
Berry Bowl$12.00
BASE: house-made cashew mylk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut meat, almond butter, maqui berry
TOPPINGS: frozen blueberries, house-made granola (GF), cacao nibs, coconut chips
*made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Blue Moon$9.50
house-made cashew mylk, blueberry, banana, GF oats, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon
*made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Original Avocado$12.00
avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, local sea salt, red pepper flakes
*2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
Super C$10.00
coconut water, freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, banana,
maqui berry, camu camu berry
*made with ORGANIC ingredients*
See full menu

Location

9410 2nd Ave.

Stone Harbor NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pure Twist

No reviews yet

Dairy Free Soft Serve Ice Cream

Polpo Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Summer Salt

No reviews yet

Summer Salt offers a prix fixe tasting menu highlighting the daily catch and harvest.
Join us in our outdoor dining room overlooking the dunes as we showcase the quality and diversity of Cape May County ingredients. The menu features four courses centered around local plants and seafood; with a choice of land or sea for entree. We focus on simple, plant-forward presentations that let local ingredients shine.
Enjoy individual plates, family-style dishes to pass and share, and service that is refined but relaxed. BYOB.

Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston