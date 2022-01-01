Go
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary

We are 100% vegan-vegetarian restaurant that where we serve comfort food and celebrate vegetables.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

716 Slash Pine Dr • $$

Avg 4.7 (601 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Chik'n$11.50
Crispy Chick'n patty, chipotle mayo, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, pico, toasted Bun
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Chick'n patty on vegan English muffin with honee-mustard sauce
*(GF bread option +$1.00)
BBQ Chik'n$10.00
Pulled Chick'n seasoned with BBQ sauce and house blend special spices, slaw.
Chik'n Bacon Ranch$12.50
Crispy Chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch on toasted bun
Vibrant Vitality$51.00
*We request 24-48 hrs notice for any cleanse package. PLEASE MENTION YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE COMMENTS.
Contains
1. Sunrise (Carrot, apple, and lime)
2. ABC (Apple, beet, carrot, spinach)
3. Flush (Apple, celery, cucumber, kale)
4. Paradise (Grapefruit, pineapple, apple)
5. Energy (Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass)
6. Glow (Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, and aloe)
*Our in house cold-pressed juices have 5 day shelf life to ensure the maximum nutrients.
Potato Fries$4.00
Original Chik'n$11.00
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
Southern Comfort$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
Chick'n Waffle$11.50
House made gluten free waffles dusted with powder sugar, topped with seasonal fruit and Chick'n on side
Avocado Toast$5.75
Avocado, red pepper, oregano, sea salt, hint of garlic, olive oil and microgreens on toasted English Muffin.
*(GF bread +$1.00)
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

716 Slash Pine Dr

Cary NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
