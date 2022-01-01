Pure Mex Mexican Cuisine
Welcome to Pure Mex - a bold, unique, and authentic restaurant that takes pride in serving contemporary cuisine inspired and rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions. Located in Richland, Michigan our restaurants extensive menu features authentic dishes, fresh ingredients, and great prices that provide the best in Mexican gastronomy. Come experience the ambience of Pure Mex, with a variety of exciting and distinctive Mexican recipes awaiting you in our vibrant, inviting Richland location.
8880 N 32nd St • $
Location
8880 N 32nd St
Richland MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
