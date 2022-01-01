Go
Toast

Pure Mex Mexican Cuisine

Welcome to Pure Mex - a bold, unique, and authentic restaurant that takes pride in serving contemporary cuisine inspired and rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions. Located in Richland, Michigan our restaurants extensive menu features authentic dishes, fresh ingredients, and great prices that provide the best in Mexican gastronomy. Come experience the ambience of Pure Mex, with a variety of exciting and distinctive Mexican recipes awaiting you in our vibrant, inviting Richland location.

8880 N 32nd St • $

Avg 4.8 (407 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Americano$4.98
Traditional cheese dip with pickled jalapeños (Mild)
Chimichanga$10.48
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with our house made queso - served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Barbacoa Taco$3.78
Slow roasted beef topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla
Al Pastor Taco$3.78
Grilled marinted pork with pinapple and onion, topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla
Burrito Supreme$9.98
Ground beef or shredded chicken burrito, covered in our red burrito sauce and topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Guacamole$4.98
Made fresh everyday!
Burrito Mojado$11.98
Our biggest burrito! Stuffed with choice of meat, rice, black beans, cheese, cilantro & onion. Topped with our salsa verde, salsa roja, sour cream & guacamole
Tex-Mex Taco$3.78
Ground beef or shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato - crunchy or soft
Cheese Quesadilla$3.98
Carne Asada Taco$3.78
Marinated steak topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8880 N 32nd St

Richland MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Neds on Gull Lake

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Dock at Bayview

No reviews yet

Located on the south end of Gull Lake - The Dock at Bayview is a great place to drink, eat & unwind!

The Rooster's Call

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Street Pub

No reviews yet

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern.
Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family.
Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston