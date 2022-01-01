Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
Pure Pita's menu was built with your health in mind. We celebrate the traditional flavors of Mediterranean cooking served up in casual dining experience. At Pure Pita we aim to ensure our guests always FARE WELL
SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL
324 Washington St • $$
324 Washington St
Hoboken NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
