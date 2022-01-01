Go
Toast

Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen

Pure Pita's menu was built with your health in mind. We celebrate the traditional flavors of Mediterranean cooking served up in casual dining experience. At Pure Pita we aim to ensure our guests always FARE WELL

SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL

324 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Pita$0.50
Grilled Chicken Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, summer salad, roasted honey cayenne chickpeas, shelled edamame and feta. Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF)
Spanakopita$6.50
Crispy phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta served with Santa Fe sauce or Tzatziki.
Pita Grilled Cheese$7.50
Panini pressed pita with cheddar cheese served with fries. (V)
Santa Fe Panini$12.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, crispy bacon, fire roasted tomato, cheddar cheese and avocado on a pressed Cuban roll. Santa Fe Sauce.
Santa Fe Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, roasted honey cayenne chickpea, red onion, grilled baby corn, crispy bacon, fire roasted grape tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese. Santa Fe Sauce. (GF)
Greek Salad$12.49
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, topped with feta, Kalamata olives and grape leaves, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF)
Build Your Own$9.00
Choose a green or grain, pick a main, add 5 free fillers, add some premium fillers or a scoop of hummus and finish off with a sauce or dressing.
Santa Fe Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, roasted honey cayenne chickpea, red onions, grilled baby corn, crispy bacon, avocado and fire roasted grape tomato. Santa Fe sauce. (GF)
Cali Hummus$6.99
Our original recipe infused with cilantro, jalapeno and fresh lime juice. (V, GF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

324 Washington St

Hoboken NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Tony Boloney's

No reviews yet

GOOD GRUB FOR BAD A$$ PEOPLE

Farside Tavern

No reviews yet

Hoboken's Best Kept Secret

Shaka Kitchen

No reviews yet

Shaka Kitchen is the only Hawaiian-Inspired, Chef Curated eatery that harmonizes health, happiness, and flavor in a purposeful way.
Catering to every dietary need during the era of dietary issues, we’ve left a footprint on the fast casual culinary industry. Keto friendly, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan, pescatarian, sugar free… you name it, we have a solution for it.
At Shaka Kitchen, all of our recipes are Chef driven and carefully curated fresh in-house with complete transparency. When you visit us, we promise that your meal will feature only the finest quality fish, poultry, fruit, vegetables, and more. We’re here to ensure your experience is one of a kind, every time.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston