Go
Toast

Pure Pita

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL

27 South St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1946 reviews)

Popular Items

Za'atar Cauliflower$6.99
Roasted with za’atar spices and drizzled with honey and olive oil (V, GF)
Chicken Cutlet Panini$12.50
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, roasted red pepper hummus, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on a pressed Cuban roll. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.
Brown Rice Pilaf$3.00
Hint of rosemary and garlic. (V, GF)
Pita Grill Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, grilled eggplant, zucchini & yellow squash, roasted red peppers, dried cranberries, feta, pita croutons, red pepper vinaigrette (GF)
Falafel Platter$13.00
Five light and crisp falafel with tahini, Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita. (V)
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Organic chicken served with fries and honey mustard. (GF)
Za'atar Salmon Bowl$16.00
Rice pilaf, baby spinach, roasted garbanzo, Moroccan carrots, goat cheese and your choice of red pepper vinaigrette or santa fe Sauce. {sub citrus shrimp} (GF)
Grilled Chicken Bowl$15.00
Rice pilaf, arugula, sundried tomato, scallion, golden raisins, feta, choice of lemon vinaigrette or garlic aioli. {sub steak +$2} (GF)
Shawarma Bowl$16.00
Rice pilaf, lamb shawarma, arugula, hummus, Moroccan slaw, feta, pickled onions, garlic aioli {sub chicken or steak shawarma} (GF)
Sea Salt Pita Chips$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

27 South St

Morristown NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Committed Pig - Morristown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iron Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salad House

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Salad House - a fast casual restaurant specializing in freshly-prepared customized and signature salad creations handmade-to-order from quality, wholesome, delicious ingredients, offering the perfect health-conscious choice for your time-starved day. We like to think of ourselves as “Health-conscious Comfort Food.”

Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston