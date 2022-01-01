Pure Pita
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL
27 South St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 South St
Morristown NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Committed Pig - Morristown
Come in and enjoy!
Iron Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Salad House
Welcome to The Salad House - a fast casual restaurant specializing in freshly-prepared customized and signature salad creations handmade-to-order from quality, wholesome, delicious ingredients, offering the perfect health-conscious choice for your time-starved day. We like to think of ourselves as “Health-conscious Comfort Food.”
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Come in and enjoy!