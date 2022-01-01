Go
Pure Project

2867 El Cajon Blvd

Popular Items

Madeline (375ml)$13.00
Barrel Aged Mixed Fermentation Farmhouse Saison Batch 5, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle
Ethereal Plane (4 Pack)$22.00
Murky IPA with Riwaka, Motueka, & HBC 586 Hops, 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack
Hydra (4 Pack)$25.00
Sour Double IPA with Dragon Fruit, Raspberry, & Lactose, 8.5% ABV - 4 Pack
*Collaboration with J. Wakefield Brewing Company*
Rain (4 Pack)$16.00
Unfiltered Pilsner, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack
Pure West (4 Pack)$19.00
Unfiltered West Coast IPA with Nelson Sauvin, Citra, Strata & Simcoe Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack
Flames Of Eden (4 Pack)$23.00
Murky Double IPA with Blood Orange & Cherry, 8.2% ABV - 4 Pack
*Created for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day*
Valley Of Abundance (4 Pack)$25.00
Smoothie-Style Ale with Mango, Banana, & Dragon Fruit, 6% ABV - 4 Pack
Super Beta (4 Pack)$21.00
Murky IPA w/ Nelson, Mosaic, Southern Cross & Motueka Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack
Sacred Space (4 Pack)$17.00
Belgian-Style Single Ale, 5.6% ABV - 4 Pack
Shepherd to the Stars (4 Pack)$26.00
Murky Quad IPA w/ Citra, Motueka, & Strata Hops, 13% ABV - 4 Pack
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
