Pure Roots - King of Prussia
Pure Roots is a hybrid food hall that houses many brands under one roof.
411 Swedeland Road
Location
411 Swedeland Road
King of Prussia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
CBC
Come in and enjoy!
Coliseum Sports Complex
Thanks For Ordering At The Coliseum Café! Have A Great Day!
Workhorse Brewing Company
Workhorse is driven by a simple mantra: without quality, there cannot be growth. However, as a new player in an experienced, developed beer market like Philadelphia, we know that top-notch suds are merely the ante to play the game. Successful brands are able to create meaningful connections to their customers with an honest, accessible approach and an unwavering commitment to hospitality.
Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!