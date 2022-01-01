Go
With an influence from around the world, Pure Taco's team loves food, culture, good vibes and everything in between. Aiming to build a family within our four walls, "Mi casa es su casa". That's the mantra we live by and can't wait to see you time and time again!

Popular Items

Citrus Braised Pork Taco$3.70
Citrus braised pork with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
California Burrito$10.95
Grilled steak with crispy french fries, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.70
Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
Grilled Steak Taco$5.75
Grilled steak served with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.95
Grilled marinated chicken with cilantro basmati rice, crisp shredded lettuce, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca
Cilantro Basmati Rice 6oz$1.99
Seasoned Black Beans 6oz$1.99
Location

2742 State Street Suite 102

Carlsbad CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
