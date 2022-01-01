Go
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery

Pure Vegan Café is a juice and vegan food joint in Cary and Raleigh, NC. We focus on using high quality, healthy ingredients to make great tasting, ultra-premium juices, smoothies, and food. If you're in the mood for healthy beverages, plant-based food, acai bowls, or raw treats come check us out! Our menu is 100% vegan.
We are dedicated to creating innovative and yet powerful, plant-based menu items that make you feel good inside. We believe that life is about nurturing your mind, body and soul - and our juices and vegan food are made to help you to not only look good on the outside, but to feel great on the inside.

8369 Creedmoor Rd

Popular Items

Chik'n Bacon Ranch$11.50
Crispy Chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch on toasted bun
Backyard Burger$12.50
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, chilli, slaw, ketchup, mustard
Mac & Cheeze$5.50
A classic mix of macaroni and cheeze (No Soy or Nuts)
Hot Dog *NEW ITEM*$4.50
Southern Comfort$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
Americana Burger$10.00
Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, ketchup
Chik'n Delight (Breakfast Sandwich)$7.50
Chick'n patty on vegan English muffin with honee-mustard sauce
*(GF bread option +$1.00)
Chipotle Bowl$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
BBQ Chik'n$10.00
Pulled Chick'n seasoned with BBQ sauce and house blend special spices, slaw.
Potato Fries$4.00
Location

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
