PURE Sports Bar & Grill

GRILL

1800 S Quintard Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1800 S Quintard Ave

Anniston AL

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Darkhorse Saloon

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar

Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar in Anniston, Alabama features 29 HDTV'S, 6 Professional Brunswick Billiard tables, 6 Electronic dartboards, 16 beers on tap, an extensive beer and liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week! Ask about our daily events, lunch and drink specials! We offer dine-in, take out and curb side delivery services. Delivery available through Doordash and Oxfordtogo.com

Hubbard’s Off Main

Southern Dining in a Historic Setting. We offer savory food and a wide selection of wine, craft beers, and cocktails.

Wiseguys Pizzeria & Bar

