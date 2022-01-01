Go
Puree Artisan Juice Bar

4903 Elm St • $$$

Daily Green$11.00
Pineapple, kale, cucumber, apple, lemon, and ginger.
Black Magic$10.50
Lemon, ginger, activated charcoal, cayenne pepper, alkaline water, and a hint of agave.
Easy Green$11.00
Cucumber, kale, apple, and lemon.
Strawberry Ginger Lemon Aid Juice$11.00
Strawberry, ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, alkaline water, and a hint of agave.
Bunny Brew Juice$11.50
Carrot, beet, and ginger.
Green Goddess$11.00
Spinach, Romaine, kale, cucumber, and celery.
Daily Detox$11.00
Purple cabbage, spinach, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger.
Fall Greens$11.50
Spinach, celery, cucumber, red and green apple, pineapple, and lemon.
Green Lemon Aid$10.00
Spinach, Romaine, kale, cucumber, celery, lemon, cayenne pepper, alkaline water, and a hint of agave.
Grapefruit Juice$11.50
Grapefruit.

4903 Elm St

Bethesda MD

