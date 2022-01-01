/
Puree Artisan Juice Bar
SMOOTHIES
4903 Elm St • $$$
Avg 4
(257 reviews)
Popular Items
Daily Green
$11.00
Pineapple, kale, cucumber, apple, lemon, and ginger.
Black Magic
$10.50
Lemon, ginger, activated charcoal, cayenne pepper, alkaline water, and a hint of agave.
Easy Green
$11.00
Cucumber, kale, apple, and lemon.
Strawberry Ginger Lemon Aid Juice
$11.00
Strawberry, ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, alkaline water, and a hint of agave.
Bunny Brew Juice
$11.50
Carrot, beet, and ginger.
Green Goddess
$11.00
Spinach, Romaine, kale, cucumber, and celery.
Daily Detox
$11.00
Purple cabbage, spinach, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger.
Fall Greens
$11.50
Spinach, celery, cucumber, red and green apple, pineapple, and lemon.
Green Lemon Aid
$10.00
Spinach, Romaine, kale, cucumber, celery, lemon, cayenne pepper, alkaline water, and a hint of agave.
Grapefruit Juice
$11.50
Grapefruit.
Location
4903 Elm St
Bethesda MD
