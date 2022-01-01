Go
PurePoke

Proudly serving delicious rice, salad and sushi bowls in Frisco with hand-selected, quality ingredients.

6750 Gaylord Parkway

Popular Items

Dole Whip Soft Serve (9 oz cup)$3.00
Fiesta Bowl
Hawaii Bowl
Miso-Honey Salmon (cooked)
Regular$11.95
Small$9.75
Chicken Dumplings$5.95
5 pcs: chicken, cabbage, spring onions, baked crisp w/avocado oil. Served with citrus ponzu and pickled onion.
Large$14.50
Frisco Bowl
Street Edamame$5.50
roasted organic edamames, chile salt, limón, 100% addictive we guarantee it!
Location

6750 Gaylord Parkway

Frisco TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

