Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauli Bowl$13.00
fried cauliflower, house made buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crema, quinoa, red onions, queso fresco, arugula & chives
K-Pop Fries$13.00
asian braised beef, kimchi, mozzarella, green onions, cilantro, pickled red onions, crema, gochu-mayo
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
king hawaiian bun, fried chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, fresh lettuce, kewpie with a side of pickles & a side of fries
Pork Belly Bao$11.00
(2pc) pork belly, hoisin ginger glaze, crushed peanuts, cilantro, pickles & chives
Katsu Sando$14.00
sweet brioche, chicken katsu, slaw, kewpie mayo, pickles, katsu sauce & a side salad
Dynamite Musubi$9.00
(2 pc) spam, rice, spicy mayo, blue nori flakes, green onions & chives
Purgs Burger$12.00
1/4lb burger, cheddar, lettuce, grilled onions, mustard sauce, aioli, side of pickles & fries
Pan Fried Udon$12.50
udon, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, sesame seeds, green onions, cilantro & chives
Japanese Curry Rice$12.00
japanese style curry w/ carrots, onions, potatoes, fried egg, cilantro, chives & sweet pickled veggies
House Fried Rice$13.00
shoyu-butter sauce, bacon, onions, arugula, mushrooms, chives, cilantro, corn, green peas, fried egg & queso fresco
Location

62 East 700 South

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
