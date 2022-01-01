Go
Puritan & Company

Puritan & Company serves modern American cuisine, with particular emphasis on traditional New England fare, and not without occasional excursions into other ethnic ingredients and styles. Our mainstays are ingredients sourced from farms we know and locally to the extent possible, and always a sense of fun.
Our kitchen and management team has over 45 years of combined restaurant experience from primarily the New England region. The team brings a unique mix of culinary and beverage experience together to offer quality food, local beers, and wine from independent makers worldwide.
Puritan & Company’s space is a casual and fun place to dine. We love to share our excitement about the food and wine we serve like any hosts at a dinner party. Guests and their friends should feel comfortable in our friendly and even familial environment as we make our food and guest the number one focus.

1166 Cambridge Street • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1233 reviews)

Popular Items

seafood risotto$31.00
seafood risotto with scallops, crab butter, saffron, grilled shrimp and chives
Contains butter and seafood (neither can be omitted)
brussels sprouts$13.00
meyer lemon, pancetta, sunflower seeds, aleppo
chopped salad$14.00
radicchio and red romaine tossed in lemon vinaigrette, with castelvetrano olives and crispy pita and a shmear of pistachio labne
Containes dairy, gluten, nuts (all can be ommitted)
semolina trofie$24.00
semolina trofie tossed with grilled artichokes, arugula, pine nuts, and finished with fresh ricotta
Contains gluten, dairy and nuts (all can be omitted, gluten free pasta available)
grilled 8oz burger$14.00
bacon jam, gruyere, pickles, special sauce (contains dairy, capsaicin, both can be omitted)
barbeque beets$12.00
dill ranch, pickles, mustard bbq
Contains dairy (can be omitted)
parker house rolls (4 per)$5.00
Potato milk roll, side of cultured butter. (contains gluten, dairy, nightshade)
fried hen of the woods$16.00
fried hen of the woods mushrooms with lemon aioli, crispy rosemary, and grated pecorino
Contains Dairy (cannot me omitted)
parmesan & herb fries$8.00
chili crisp aioli (contains gluten - shared oil), dairy, allium. dairy and allium can be omitted)
fresh burrata$16.00
fresh burrata, escalivada of roasted red peppers, eggplant, tomatos and onions, with basil and toasted focaccia
Contains dairy, nightshades, gluten (gluten can be omitted)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1166 Cambridge Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
