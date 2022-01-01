Go
PURO ceviche bar

SEAFOOD

264 Newbury St • $$

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos de Carnitas de Puerco$15.00
Braised pork, red onion, avocado, green sauce, cilantro
Elotes Locos$12.00
Grilled corn, smoked spicy aioli, cotija cheese
Pulpo a la Plancha$18.00
Grilled octopus, lemon, cilanrto, olive oil
Tacos de Pescado$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
Paella$38.00
Bomba rice, fresh seafood, chorizo, red pepper, sweet peas, sofrito
Patatas Bravas$12.00
Twice cooked potato, chimichuri, spicy aioli
Octopus Ceviche$18.00
Leche de tigre, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, clamato juice
Sea Bass Ceviche$17.00
Bell peppers, red onion, chili peppers, cilantro, passion fruit, aji amarillo, lime juice
Tacos de Carne$18.00
Grilled steak, avocado, salsa, cilantro, jalapeno
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

264 Newbury St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
