Purple Leaf Cuisine
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
119 Floral Vale Blvd
Yardley, PA 19067
Menu
Popular Items
Filling with Shrimp, Pork & Mushroom
Served pan fried or steamed, drizzled with house-made dumpling sauce.
Sautéed with broccoli.
Sautéed in sweet and spicy sauce
thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Wok-tossed in savory sauce with egg, peas, bean sprouts, green onion
Chinese Kitchen
Sushi Roll Lunch
Any 3 regular rolls
Any 2 regular rolls
Bento Box Lunch
SOUP SALAD
With spicy tobiko and cucumber.
With ginger dressing.
Large.
Shrimp, fish, mussels in a Thai spicy broth.
Large.
APPETIZER DIM SUM
(2) Shanghai juice bun, (2) shrimp siu mai, (2) pork shumai, (2) vegetable dumpling
Served pan fried, drizzled with light chili sauce.
Served pan fried or steamed, drizzled with house-made dumpling sauce.
Served crispy, drizzled with sweet & Source sauce.
APPET SUSHI
Tuna, salmon, white fish and seaweed salad on the tip of the scallion pancake.
6 pcs seared tuna with black pepper in ponzu sauce
with Avocado, cashews and Roe
NOODLE SOUP
Shrimp, roasted pork, chicken, shrimp dumpling, and mix veg
CHINESE ENTREE
Served crispy, and sauce on the side.
Sautéed with pineapple and pepper.
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with dry chili peppers and jicama.
Sautéed with broccoli.
Sautéed with pepper water chestnut and peanut.
Sautéed in sweet and spicy sauce
Sautéed with mix veg
JAPANESE ENTREE
served grilled w. pepper, onion broccoli,teriyaki sauce
served crispy w. tempura sauce on the side
Served with Japanese BBQ sauce
CHEFS SPECIAL
Lightly fried shrimp with creamy coconut ginger sauce and XO minced pork
Shrimp, scallops and squid with chive blossom and mushroom
Half duck with Plum Garlic Sauce
shrimp, chicken, beef, roasted pork and vegetable in black bean sauce
Fine diced chicken, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, lettuce cups
Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce
VEGETABLES
Stir Fry Noodle Dishes
Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce
thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Japanese wheat-flour noodles, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, napa, scallion, carrot, savory soy sauce
Thai rice noodle, pepper, bean sprout, tofu, sweet & spicy sauce** Peanut on top
egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
thin rice noodles, onion, bean sprout, scallion, black pepper sauce
Asian Rice Platter
Served with Kimchi over Rice.
lobster meat, shrimp, egg, lettuce, onion in XO sauce
Wok-tossed in savory Curry sauce with pineapple, egg, basil, diced green & red pepper, and onion.
Sautéed curry seafood on the top of egg fried rice
Wok-tossed in savory sauce with egg, peas, bean sprouts, green onion
JUST EGG ONLY , NOT ALLOWED TO ADD ANYTHING
SUSHI Or SASHIMI
SUSHI ROLL
SPECIAL SUSHI ROLL
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, apple wrapped soybean nori.
Inside: salmon and cucumber outside: spicy tuna crunchy. Lemon, scallion.
Inside: Spicy salmon and cucumber Outside: Salmon, roe and crunchy
Inside: tuna, salmon, crabstick, and apple, tempura style outside: crunch spicy tuna.
Inside: shrimp tempura and crabstick middle: spicy crunchy tuna outside: mango and avocado.
Inside: salmon and acocado outside: spicy tuna and jalapeno on top
Inside: Salmon and Cucumber, Mid: spicy crunchy tuna, Outside: salmon, mango & Avo
Inside: Spicy smoked salmon and salmon Outside: Salmon and mango
Inside: spicy salmon and cucumber outside: shrimp and avocado.
Inside: shrimp tempura wrapped soybean nori outside: tuna and avocado.
Shrimp tempura, eel, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce
Inside: shrimp tempura troched white tuna, spicy tuna and miso sauce.
Lobster tail tempura, cucumber and spicy sauce with caviar
ENTRESS SUSHI BAR
Assorted sashimi served over sushi rice.
Sliced raw tuna served over sushi rice.
1 roll and six pieces sushi.
3 different kind of roll
1 roll, 5 pieces sushi and 10 pieces sashimi.
Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
119 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley PA 19067
Gallery
