Purple Orchid

Healthy Living. Mon-Fri 7am to 3pm. Sat & Sun Closed.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3501 Johnson st • $$

Avg 3 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado$9.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
Empanada (Baked)$2.99
Beef, chicken, spinach, ham and cheese
Acai Cup$7.99
Acai with guarana, plus two toppings of your choice. 9oz
Classic Wrap$9.99
Chicken breast, avocado, spring mix, bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, provolone cheese, cilantro avocado dressing
Croissant Bar$1.50
Avocado Toast$6.99
Artisan bread, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
Cafe Con Leche$2.49
Coffee with milk
Lunch Bowl Bar$8.99
Make your own salad just how you want it! Choose your base, 4 basic ingredients, 1 premium ingredient, 1 dressing and ready to go! Fresh and delicious. Simple!
The Strawberry$11.99
Organic acai topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds. Vegan without granola. Substitutions available.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3501 Johnson st

Hollywood FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

