Go
Banner picView gallery

Purple Orchid Wine and Country Resort

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4549 Cross Road

Livermore, CA 94550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

4549 Cross Road, Livermore CA 94550

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chef Hits The Streets Food Trailer (check IG for location)
orange starNo Reviews
2402 Research Drive Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
The Shack -
orange starNo Reviews
4444 East Avenue Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Livermore
orange starNo Reviews
4433 First St Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Calafia Kitchen-Drinks-Culture
orange starNo Reviews
1502 North Vasco Road Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Sultan's Kebab - Livermore
orange starNo Reviews
2491 First Street Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Pennyweight Craft Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2455 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Livermore

Monica's Livermore
orange star4.4 • 3,220
2074 2nd street Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Range life
orange star4.9 • 3,014
2160 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
orange star4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001478 - Arroyo Park SC
orange star4.7 • 1,632
4327 First St Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000358 - Portola Village
orange star4.7 • 1,632
2050 Portola Ave Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Roya Afghan Cuisine KC
orange star4.7 • 668
2020 1st St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Livermore

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Purple Orchid Wine and Country Resort

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston