Purple Patch
Filipino-American comfort food. Woman/Veteran/Minority owned and operated. Chef Patrice Cleary re-creates the food that she grew up learning to cook while using her mother as her inspiration. Her passion to keep Filipino cuisine alive has been recognized worldwide. The Michelin Guide said that she delivers note perfect Filipino food with just the right amount of playfulness. Purple Patch has also been recognized as one of the top 25 Filipino Restaurants in America.
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW
Location
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
