Go
Toast

Purple Patch

Filipino-American comfort food. Woman/Veteran/Minority owned and operated. Chef Patrice Cleary re-creates the food that she grew up learning to cook while using her mother as her inspiration. Her passion to keep Filipino cuisine alive has been recognized worldwide. The Michelin Guide said that she delivers note perfect Filipino food with just the right amount of playfulness. Purple Patch has also been recognized as one of the top 25 Filipino Restaurants in America.

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried boneless spicy adobo chicken thighs on a pan de sal bun, topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato & red onion, served with fries
Pancit Bihon$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk$16.00
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
Pancit Canton$15.00
thick flour noodles sauteed with carrot, celery, snow peas, cabbage, green beans, soy sauce & coconut milk stewed with ginger & onion
Sizzling Sisig$18.00
pork belly & shoulder sautéed with onion, lemon juice, birds eye chili, topped with a raw egg on a sizzling platter, served with jasmine rice
Lechon Kawali$10.00
crispy fried braised pork belly & shoulder served with mang tomas sauce (sauce contains gluten)
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
fried brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, chives & parmesan
Crispy Eggplant$10.00
fried eggplant with spicy vinegar
Chicken Adobo$18.00
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
Mama Alice's Lumpia$10.00
Fried spring rolls with beef & pork (5) with banana ketchup & spicy vinegar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Martha Dear

No reviews yet

Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.

Pica Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Federalist Pig

No reviews yet

American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.

Bombay Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston