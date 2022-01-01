Purple Cafe - Seattle
Welcome back! We are excited to be back open and serving all of your favorites!
FRENCH FRIES
1225 4TH AVE • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1225 4TH AVE
SEATTLE WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Old Stove Brewing Co.
Brewery and Gastropub in the historic Pike Place Market
Noi Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Sugo Hand Roll Bar
Highlighting sustainably-sourced fish in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, Sugo Hand Roll Bar exemplifies Seattle's passion for high quality seafood in a sleek, upscale environment.
The MARKET
Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!