Purple Cafe - Seattle

Welcome back! We are excited to be back open and serving all of your favorites!

FRENCH FRIES

1225 4TH AVE • $$$

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)

Popular Items

Cranberry Chicken$19.00
pulled chicken, bacon, almond, scallion, celery, apple, dried cranberry, parmigiano-reggiano, cranberry-dijon vinaigrette
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
brie, apple chutney, bacon, mixed greens, sage aïoli, ciabatta
BLT$17.00
bacon, shredded iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, basil pesto aïoli, grilled sourdough
Roast Beef Dip$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
Little Gem Ceasar$15.00
Fried crouton, crispy garlic, everything bagel spice, shaved parmesan, lemon wedge, ceasar dressing
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
Kale & Butternut Squash$17.00
shaved red onion, ricotta salata, roasted pumpkin seeds, champagne vinaigrette
Purple Chopped$15.00
romaine, iceberg, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, cheery tomato, red onion, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, gorgonzola, shallot viniagrette
Bistro Burger$19.00
goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, frisèe, bacon-grape jam, aïoli, brioche bun
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1225 4TH AVE

SEATTLE WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
