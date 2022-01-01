Go
Toast

Purple Cafe - WOODINVILLE

Currently offering food and our global wine list at 50% off menu price for pickup. Wines listed at discounted price. For wine deliveries and special requests, please text 425.502.5029.

14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN MARSALA$28.00
crispy garlic potato, butter-braised carrot, mushroom-marsala sauce
TOMATO SOUP$7.00
san marzano tomato soup (vegan)
CHICKEN MARSALA DINNER FOR TWO$70.00
Serves 2 people-comes with two free-range chicken breasts, crispy garlic potatoes, butter-braised carrots, mushroom marsala sauce, two mixed green salads and two sea salt caramels per person
ROAST BEEF DIP$20.00
caramelized onion, gruyere, horseradish sauce, red wine jus
BLTA$16.00
bacon, baby greens, tomato, avocado, mayo, toasted sourdough
TRUFFLE MAC AND CHEESE$25.00
all the yumminess from the crab mac n cheese without the crab
MEATLOAF DINNER FOR TWO$70.00
Serves 2 people - comes with two pieces of bacon wrapped meatloaf, crispy garlic potatoes, haricot vert and mushroom infused demi, two mixed green salad to start and two sea salt caramels per person
NY STEAK FRITES$45.00
chimichurri, chili de arbol aioli, shoestring fries
CHEESEBURGER$18.00
cheddar, red onion, tomato, iceberg lettuce, special sauce
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$17.00
red onion jam, tomato, mixed greens, garlic-truffle veganaise
See full menu

Location

14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE

WOODINVILLE WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vivi

No reviews yet

We are a full service Italian restaurant located in the heart of wine country in Woodinville Washington. Looking forward to seeing you here!

Pablo y Pablo - WOODINVILLE

No reviews yet

Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.

The Lounge at DeLille Cellars

No reviews yet

The Lounge at DeLille Cellars is DeLille's latest wine experience, where guests can enjoy wine by the glass and bottle with hand-crafted faire from Executive Chef Michael C. Toni. Beyond DeLille wines, experience other wine selections that have inspired our winemaking journey, hand-picked by our winemaking team. Select local beers are also available. The menu ranges from light bites for sharing to salads, sandwiches and steak frites. The Deck at DeLille Cellars is a seasonal outdoor experience with a lighter menu perfect for al fresco dining.
The Lounge is located at the site of the former Forecaster’s Pub, next door to DeLille’s new tasting room at the Old Redhook Brewery in Woodinville.
Bordeaux Inspired, Distinctly Washington, Uniquely DeLille. Founded in 1992, DeLille Cellars is regarded as a pioneer of Bordeaux-style blends and a principal influence in Washington wine.

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston