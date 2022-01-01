Pushkart Café
Family-owned modernized breakfast & lunch joint featuring locally sourced ingredients.
219 N Main St • $
Location
219 N Main St
Mansfield MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
